Traveling water circus returns to mall parking lot

Cirque Italia offers something you don’t see every day — a round stage under a big tent, with a 35,000-gallon water tank built into the stage.
The Italian water circus, which opened Thursday night, runs through Sunday in the parking lot near Best Buy.
The circus company totals 55 people, 15 of whom are performers.
The show is presented almost in the round. The seating area surrounds most of the stage.
The circular space includes 998 blue bucket seats, about 85% of which were filled Friday night.
You might wonder why Cirque Italia doesn’t just book local arenas, but the tent is part of the attraction.
“Tent shows these days are so few and far between,” said Morgaine Rosenthal, who is both an aerialist and show manager.
Because tent circuses are fading away, “we want to just bring really a unique experience for each community,” she said.
The show is a combination of “death-defying circus acts,” aerialists, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, Rosenthal said.
The performers come from Italy, Bulgaria, Mexico and Venezuela, among other places.
“We have performers from all over the world. I’m actually the only performer from the United States,” said Rosenthal, who grew up in Atlanta.
Cirque Italia has been around since 2012. The owner of the circus chose not to include animals.
“He wanted to leave the elephants and the tigers in the jungle, and focus on the abilities of the human body,” Rosenthal said.
“We’re actually the first traveling water circus in the United States,” she said. Similar productions can be found in Europe.
During the show, the stage lifts up to reveal the tank underneath.
This year’s circus has a pirate theme. Last year’s production took audience members on a tour around Italy.
The tent is very close to Napoli’s restaurant. So people can easily put together an Italian evening,
Following circus tradition, the members of the Cirque Italia company handle multiple jobs. “We definitely wear a lot of different hats,” Rosenthal said. “Some of the performers you see might also be selling you your popcorn or selling you the tickets.”
Youngsters, who love to buy sparkly toys at the circus, won’t be disappointed at Cirque Italia. Audience members may buy a range of gadgets, including light-up swords that spray soap bubbles.
Even though the show takes place in a parking lot, going to the restroom doesn’t involve port-a-potties.
The restrooms are actually located in a nearby trailer, which is nicer than you might think.
