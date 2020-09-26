Traveling water circus returns to mall parking lot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cirque Italia offers something you don’t see every day — a round stage under a big tent, with a 35,000-gallon water tank built into the stage.

The Italian water circus, which opened Thursday night, runs through Sunday in the parking lot near Best Buy.

The circus company totals 55 people, 15 of whom are performers.

The show is presented almost in the round. The seating area surrounds most of the stage.

The circular space includes 998 blue bucket seats, about 85% of which were filled Friday night.

You might wonder why Cirque Italia doesn’t just book local arenas, but the tent is part of the attraction.

“Tent shows these days are so few and far between,” said Morgaine Rosenthal, who is both an aerialist and show manager.

Because tent circuses are fading away, “we want to just bring really a unique experience for each community,” she said.

The show is a combination of “death-defying circus acts,” aerialists, acrobats, contortionists and jugglers, Rosenthal said.

The performers come from Italy, Bulgaria, Mexico and Venezuela, among other places.