Treatment court for veterans launching in Hall, Buffalo counties

A new Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court will be up and running soon in Hall and Buffalo counties.
Judge Ryan C. Carson, Ninth Judicial Court, spoke about the new state court program at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“It is one of the problem-solving courts that the Nebraska Supreme Court has placed a great emphasis on,” Carson said.
Efforts to launch the court program began over a year ago, he said.
“We were very excited when some judges and some folks in Lincoln approached us about starting a Veterans Treatment Court out this way,” Carson said.
Funds were earmarked by the Legislature for the effort, but its start was delayed due to the pandemic.
“It’s been about a year now that we’ve had the training and developed the policy manual, and we are ‘this close’ to getting up and running,” he said. “In fact, we’ve now identified our first participant and I think we’re going to hold official court either next week or probably the following week. We’re excited about that.”
To be eligible, those facing felony charges in Hall or Buffalo counties must be able to receive benefits through the Veterans Affairs office and cannot have been dishonorably discharged.
“If a defendant is willing to plead guilty and be admitted into the program, it’s about an 18- to 24-month program, depending on their needs,” Carson said.
The program is geared toward high-risk and high-needs individuals.
This includes veterans who are struggling with significant substance abuse or mental health conditions.
Through the program, veterans can take advantage of a collaborative team effort that includes the court system, law enforcement, probation and mental health services.
“We brainstorm, ‘How can we best assist this individual who has obviously hit rock bottom and get them on a productive path?’ That’s the goal,” Carson said.
In addition to helping the county’s veterans, the program also will help to address overcrowding in the county’s prison system.
“If you look at the statistics, it works,” he said. “When you have a judge that’s involved in these individuals lives on a weekly basis, and have that constant interaction, and you add to that this collaboration ... it motivates them some.”
It is not known how many veterans will participate in the program to start.
“We are in our infancy,” Carson said. “We have reached out to our local jail populations to find out if we have any current veterans who are involved in the justice system. That’s where we located one of our first participants.”
He would like to see as many as 30 participants go through the program at a time between the two counties.
“I think we have the capacity to do that,” Carson said. “It’s going to take some effort to get there, but I think we will be able to it.”
He is optimistic the program will have local support.
“The community cares about our veterans and wants to see our veterans succeed,” Carson said. “Certainly, through involvement in the military, through active combat, for example, there are a host of issues veterans have to deal with.”
Board Chairwoman Pam Lancaster applauded the effort.
“Nebraska is a little late to the table, I think, but I’m just so glad to see that they’re getting this going,” Lancaster said. “The unfortunate part is that a veteran has to get into trouble before they’re able to reach your level of service. The VA is really working hard to see that we reach these veterans prior, and hopefully that way as many won’t get to your service, which would be the optimum.”