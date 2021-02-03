Treatment court for veterans launching in Hall, Buffalo counties

“If a defendant is willing to plead guilty and be admitted into the program, it’s about an 18- to 24-month program, depending on their needs,” Carson said.

The program is geared toward high-risk and high-needs individuals.

This includes veterans who are struggling with significant substance abuse or mental health conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Through the program, veterans can take advantage of a collaborative team effort that includes the court system, law enforcement, probation and mental health services.

“We brainstorm, ‘How can we best assist this individual who has obviously hit rock bottom and get them on a productive path?’ That’s the goal,” Carson said.

In addition to helping the county’s veterans, the program also will help to address overcrowding in the county’s prison system.

“If you look at the statistics, it works,” he said. “When you have a judge that’s involved in these individuals lives on a weekly basis, and have that constant interaction, and you add to that this collaboration ... it motivates them some.”

It is not known how many veterans will participate in the program to start.