Treats, tricks for people of all ages at Stuhr Museum’s All Hallows’ celebration

Welcome, boils and ghouls!
Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer began its All Hallows’ celebration Friday night.
All Hallows’ is Stuhr’s annual Halloween and fall season event, Director of Marketing Karen Buettner explained.
“We have a variety of family friendly activities going on,” she said. “There’s games. There’s apple-dunking. There’s the Shadowlands haunted field. All sorts of things!”
All Hallows’ has a long tradition in Grand Island and Hall County history since the Victorian 1890s, Buettner said.
“There’s some fun things with the parlor games. That’s where some of those parties for young adults got started,” she said. “This is our way of paying homage to the past.”
The night held many wonders, delights and entertainments across the Grand Island campus.
Kay Cynova, Stuhr’s director of interpretive resources, portrayed the prairie town’s busybody, who happened to also be wearing a witch’s costume.
“One gets in on all the best gossip. You find out who’s haunting who, and that type of thing,” she teased, in character. “It’s a great deal of fun. And you spread gossip as well, equally.”
The evening is always a fun one for Cynova.
“It’s a monumental amount of work to put together, but it’s so much fun when you see all the kids and families just having an absolute blast,” she said.
Dani Shaneyfelt, a historical reenactor, appeared in period costume as the hostess of a 19th century Halloween party with parlor games for the night’s guests.
“We have the visitors come through, and if there’s small children we play a game in one room with them and if they’re older children and adults, we play a different game in a different room with them,” she said.
The experience is a wonderful one, Shaneyfelt said.
“It’s nice to be able to teach these parlor games to people,” she said. “They can play games without having a phone in their hand. They’re really useful for times when the kids are bored in the car and things like that. It’s fun to learn parlor games.”
Buettner said though limited last year by restrictions imposed from the pandemic, this year’s event is much larger.
“Last year, we had to limit the number of tickets each night. This year, we are doing it as big and as great as we can do,” she said.
Stuhr Director Chris Hochstetler said it was a “beautiful night” for the event’s first night.
“We’re feeling comfortable with what we have. We have a lot of new things going on. Telling some ghost stories. New offerings in the ‘Silver Dollar.’ I’m feeling excited,” he said.
Stuhr’s All Hallows’ captures the historical harvest-time celebration, Hochstetler said.
“We have an exhibit right now in the Stuhr building called ‘The Aura of Autumn,’ and there’s always this almost spiritual aura to this time of year,” he said. “With harvest, it’s such a big part of the central part of the country. It’s always meant a lot to farmers and agriculture. I think this time of year a celebration of All Hallows’ harkens back to a time when it had a certain spirituality to it.”
Hochstetler shared his favorite All Hallows moment, a night when two small children happened to sit on a bench next to a perfectly benign “scarecrow.”
“It was very still,” he said. “They sat next to him thinking he was a prop, and then they heard him breathing and they freaked out a little bit. It was kind of cool.”
Stuhr Museum’s All Hallows’ celebration continues today from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for people ages 3 or older.
For more information visit stuhrmuseum.org/event/all-hallows-eve/2021-10-08.