Treats, tricks for people of all ages at Stuhr Museum’s All Hallows’ celebration

“It’s a monumental amount of work to put together, but it’s so much fun when you see all the kids and families just having an absolute blast,” she said.

Dani Shaneyfelt, a historical reenactor, appeared in period costume as the hostess of a 19th century Halloween party with parlor games for the night’s guests.

“We have the visitors come through, and if there’s small children we play a game in one room with them and if they’re older children and adults, we play a different game in a different room with them,” she said.

The experience is a wonderful one, Shaneyfelt said.

“It’s nice to be able to teach these parlor games to people,” she said. “They can play games without having a phone in their hand. They’re really useful for times when the kids are bored in the car and things like that. It’s fun to learn parlor games.”

Buettner said though limited last year by restrictions imposed from the pandemic, this year’s event is much larger.

“Last year, we had to limit the number of tickets each night. This year, we are doing it as big and as great as we can do,” she said.