Tree planted at Sucks Lake to celebrate Arbor Day

The best time to plant trees, Burrows said, is mid-September.

“Spring’s a good time to plant, too, but fall is ideal,” he said. “Your outside temperature is cooler. Your days are shorter and your nights are longer, but your ground temperature is still up there to promote root growth.”

Trees can be planted anytime of the year, until the ground is frozen, Burrows said, with about three to four weeks of growing beforehand.

With the event, Tree Board members demonstrated the current planting techniques.

Key is finding the first lateral root, which every tree has, Burrows said.

“That you want to keep either level with your grade or you want to be a half inch to three quarters of an inch below grade with that root,” he said. “It’s important because if it’s too low, a lot of times the tree will not get its root flair.”

Burrows spoke against piling mulch several inches high on the trunk of a newly planted tree.

“That is very harmful for a tree,” he said. “It’s going to hold moisture around that tree, and the tree doesn’t like that. The bark is going to get rotten. Insects like to get in there.”