Trego-Dugan prospering with Amazon partnership

Trego-Dugan Aviation is prospering with its ongoing expansion efforts and recent partnership with Amazon.
The North Platte fixed-base operator provides fuel and hangar services, parking rental, flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, as well as luggage handling, for Central Nebraska Regional Airport and several other area airports.
President Vince Dugan reported to Hall County Airport Authority Thursday on the company’s successes as the pandemic winds down.
In the last two months, Trego-Dugan has opened nine new operations, with both new and existing airlines, across the country, Dugan said.
The company also has opened a cargo facility and become a logistics partner with Amazon at Kansas City, Mo., and Pittsburgh, Pa.
“Not only do we take cargo off the airplane, we also run the sorting facility in Pittsburgh,” he said. “It’s gone extremely well. I do believe we are going to continue to expand with Amazon as e-commerce continues to be strong.”
Further growth is expected.
Already, Trego-Dugan has moved its ground services equipment operations into the former avionics shop at the Grand Island airport.
“We have very substantial demand,” Dugan said. “We have at least three more facilities we’re going to be opening up, in September, October and November, and they’re all going to require significant GSE (ground services equipment).”
Industry changes
Dugan offered an optimistic outlook on the aviation industry as the country steadily emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The airline industry is definitely emerging from the pandemic, but I have to tell you it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “It’s like the wild west.”
Ultra low-cost airlines, Dugan said, are beginning to take on legacy carriers in traditional metro-to-metro markets.
“They’re doing that because they sense opportunity,” he said.
“There’s a sense that there’s a lot of routes that are available, and there are existing routes that are underserved or have not as much capacity as they used to have. It’s resulted in just a flurry of activity.”
Ongoing challenges
A problem in aviation has been staffing.
Reported staff shortages at American Airlines resulting in flight cancellations have not affected flights in Grand Island, CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson said.
American is one of two airlines at CNRA, along with Allegiant, and provides flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
“The problem is we had a sudden burst of demand. It takes a while to recall the pilots you laid off or furloughed, and to come back after not flying for a year they have to go through return training,” Olson said. “It’s the same with flight attendants.”
He added, “There are plenty of planes. It’s just the crews.”
Dugan advised HCAA to be ready for growth.
“A cargo demand is existing or is happening and they want it now,” he said. “They don’t have time to wait for a building to be built. What we’re seeing is an effort to modify or convert existing facilities. It depends if you’re going to be a major facility or feeder facility, but it’s best if you already have the buildings built.”
CNRA update
Enplanements at CNRA are down from May, Olson reported.
In June, CNRA had 4,624 boardings. In May, there were 5,012 boardings.
Allegiant had its best load factor in “well over a year” at 85%, Olson said.
“That’s even tracking higher here in the last couple of weeks,” he said.
American had a 75% load factor in June, down from 88% in May.
“I think the pent-up demand is leveling off a little bit,” Olson said. “I foresee that load factor going up once the business travel starts up again, hopefully in September and October.”
Year-to-date, boardings are up 126% from 2020, Olson reported.
Through June, CNRA has had a total of 25,869 boardings this year, while through the same period in 2020 it had only 16,675 boardings.