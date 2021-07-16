Trego-Dugan prospering with Amazon partnership

He added, “There are plenty of planes. It’s just the crews.”

Dugan advised HCAA to be ready for growth.

“A cargo demand is existing or is happening and they want it now,” he said. “They don’t have time to wait for a building to be built. What we’re seeing is an effort to modify or convert existing facilities. It depends if you’re going to be a major facility or feeder facility, but it’s best if you already have the buildings built.”

CNRA update

Enplanements at CNRA are down from May, Olson reported.

In June, CNRA had 4,624 boardings. In May, there were 5,012 boardings.

Allegiant had its best load factor in “well over a year” at 85%, Olson said.

“That’s even tracking higher here in the last couple of weeks,” he said.

American had a 75% load factor in June, down from 88% in May.

“I think the pent-up demand is leveling off a little bit,” Olson said. “I foresee that load factor going up once the business travel starts up again, hopefully in September and October.”

Year-to-date, boardings are up 126% from 2020, Olson reported.

Through June, CNRA has had a total of 25,869 boardings this year, while through the same period in 2020 it had only 16,675 boardings.

