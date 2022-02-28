Tri-City Street Rods has 49th exhibition in Grand Island

The Tri-City Street Rods 49th Annual Auto Exhibition was Saturday and Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

About 150 entries filled the expo center, perfected for judging, and proud owners ready to share their ride’s story. Entrants brought street rods, classic cars, antique vehicles, race cars, muscle cars, custom vehicles, tractors, rat rods and motorcycles. Vendors were also available to provide both products and expertise.

The auto exhibition is the second-longest running event housed at Fonner Park, according to organizers.

The event was put on by Tri-City Street Rods of Nebraska Inc., located in Central Nebraska. The car club, numbering about 50 members, hosted vehicles from far outside its Nebraska membership, also drawing entries from Colorado, Kansas and Iowa.