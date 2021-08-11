Tri-County Grassroots Forum Aug. 20 at Doniphan

Adams, Buffalo and Hall County Republican Party groups are joining to bring elected officials, candidates and conservative organizations together for a motivational and informative event.

The inaugural Tri-County Grassroots Forum will be Aug. 20 at the Doniphan Events Center. The featured speaker is nationally recognized radio personality Trent Loos.

Loos, an agriculture advocate and humorist, will speak at 7:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, state Sen. Mike Hilgers, speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, along with gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen.

Representatives of Nebraska grassroots organizations will have informational handouts and be available for one-on-one discussions. The event is hosted by the Adams County GOP, the Buffalo County GOP and the Hall County GOP. Nebraska state Sen. John Lowe will serve as the host announcer.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per person with a meal provided. Reservations must be made by Aug. 13; the link is available through each county GOP’s Facebook page or at eventbrite.com/e/tri-county-grassroots-forum-tickets-162735421025.