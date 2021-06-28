 Skip to main content
Trinity Lutheran School welcomes new administrator
Trinity Lutheran School welcomes new administrator

Trinity Lutheran School new principal, Andrew Rathe, was installed Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Rathe is originally from Tecumseh, and received his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University in Seward. Rathe has also completed LCMS’s School Leadership Development program.

He is working toward receiving his Ph.D. in leadership, innovation and continual improvement from Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Fittingly, his research focus is professional development within Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod schools.

Both Rathe and his wife, Katie, are both educators who met while in college in Seward. She will teach at Shoemaker Elementary School beginning this fall. They have two children.

Trinity Lutheran School is a pre-K through eighth grade parochial school. According to the school’s website, it’s average student body numbers just under 170 pupils. Trinity Lutheran School opened in 1882, doubling as a church located at Second and Vine streets. Between 1909 and 2020, the school has had six principals.

