Trinity UMC ministry answering the call to feed the hungry

“I have an incredible crew that works with me, and so I don’t want to take recognition for running this show at all because I’ve got about 20 people who are so incredibly dedicated,” Brummund said.

Feeding the hungry

“From the time we started working with (the distribution) to the time of COVID, there was an increase in the number of people who needed some help,” Brummund said. “And even then, statistics show that we are probably only reaching 40% of the people who need food.”

And once COVID hit, that need skyrocketed.

The March 2020 food distribution was canceled because of initial concerns about community spread, especially given Grand Island’s place on the national hotspot list, and when the program re-opened as a drive-thru operation for its April distribution the next month, it ran out of food for the first — and only — time in its history.

“When the pandemic hit and we were not able to be inside and set up similar to a grocery store setting, (Food Bank for the Heartland) came up with the (drive-thru) idea,” Brummund said. “We had a huge increase in the (number of) people who came to get food that first time, and sadly we had to turn people away.”