Trinity UMC ministry answering the call to feed the hungry

Trinity United Methodist Church is on a mission to feed its community, just as Jesus once fed the people listening to him speak on the mountainside. That’s the guiding principle behind the Loaves and Fishes Ministry, and one that program coordinator Deb Brummund takes to heart.
“Just knowing that somebody is going to go to bed that Saturday night with food in their tummy instead of hungry,” Brummund said, is both motivation and reward.
Where and when it all begins
The Loaves and Fishes Ministry operates once a month, on the second Saturday of each month, to provide families with a 25-pound box of shelf-stable foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, a loaf of bread and a gallon of milk. Over the past year, beginning April 2020, the program has been operating as a drive-thru distribution to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
“Adaptation has been our middle name,” Brummund said. “Maybe it’s been our first name.”
Grand Island’s program began four years ago in April 2017, when Food Bank for the Heartland reached out to Trinity UMC and asked if the parish would be interested in taking on the ministry. A group from Hastings, who had begun their own program just a few months before, also helped set things up.
Now, Loaves and Fishes receives regular volunteer help from the First Presbyterian Church parish and the ROTC program at Grand Island Senior High. While the volunteer crew has been reduced in number — due in large part to the requirements of the drive-thru setup — they more than make up for it in commitment.
“I have an incredible crew that works with me, and so I don’t want to take recognition for running this show at all because I’ve got about 20 people who are so incredibly dedicated,” Brummund said.
Feeding the hungry
“From the time we started working with (the distribution) to the time of COVID, there was an increase in the number of people who needed some help,” Brummund said. “And even then, statistics show that we are probably only reaching 40% of the people who need food.”
And once COVID hit, that need skyrocketed.
The March 2020 food distribution was canceled because of initial concerns about community spread, especially given Grand Island’s place on the national hotspot list, and when the program re-opened as a drive-thru operation for its April distribution the next month, it ran out of food for the first — and only — time in its history.
“When the pandemic hit and we were not able to be inside and set up similar to a grocery store setting, (Food Bank for the Heartland) came up with the (drive-thru) idea,” Brummund said. “We had a huge increase in the (number of) people who came to get food that first time, and sadly we had to turn people away.”
The next month, the ministry came prepared with both more boxes of food, provided by Food Bank for the Heartland out of Omaha, and grocery gift cards donated by members of the Trinity UMC congregation. While there have been times that the boxes of food have come up short, there hasn’t been a month when both the boxes and the gift cards have run out.
Loaves and Fishes has seen an outpouring of community support as well, through a regular crew of 45 to 50 volunteers every month and through monetary donations that provide for gift cards, cleanup and additional supplies such as gloves and sanitizer. Heartland United Way also donated and handed out face masks during one month’s distribution alongside the regular food boxes.
“Our congregation does an absolutely incredible job when we ask for prayers,” Brummund said. “We sometimes give out socks or gloves or hats, and … we put the word out and our church just responds amazingly well. So that’s a real blessing, to be part of such a giving community.”
Making sure everyone is fed
Finding a place big enough to host the distribution was a challenge Brummund was not expecting to face early on in 2020, but she placed a few calls and found two sites that were both willing and able to accommodate the program’s needs.
“We start out with at least 250 cars parked and waiting before (distribution) starts. We have to have a place where we can have two semis of food unloaded,” she said.
Fonner Park, when it’s not racing season, is the first choice, not only because its parking lot can hold as many vehicles as needed, but also because many of the consumers know where it is.
College Park also volunteered its parking lot for the August and September distribution dates, and further opened its building to the volunteers as well, giving them a space to take a short break and warm up after working through cold mornings, as well as the use of its restroom facilities.
“We were more than happy to have (the volunteers) in the parking lot,” said Ranae Ehlers, College Park administrative assistant. “It’s such a good organization, and I know it’s helped out so many people. We were not hesitant at all about it.”
College Park will be the location for the next three food drives in April, May and June.
“Both facilities are just amazing — wonderful — and working with them has just been a real treat,” Brummund said.
The volunteers start setting up at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is about when the first cars turn up to wait for the distribution to begin at 9:30 or 10. Volunteers begin directing cars into parking spots, which is a new role created to handle the more than 250 vehicles that pass through the distribution area.
All of the volunteers wear face masks, including the senior pastor from Trinity UMC, who walks between cars to chat or pray with waiting consumers.
“We have been working to have as little contact with consumers as possible because of COVID but, before, the contact with the consumer was a big part of the ministry,” Brummund said. “So this has been hard on a lot of people, to not have that one-on-one contact.”
The pre-packed food boxes arrive from Omaha in two semis, ready to be unloaded and then reloaded into consumers’ vehicles. Tables are set up, along with chairs, and then the day begins as the first car drives up and pops its trunk.
From beginning to end, when the last box has been loaded into the last waiting car and traffic has been directed back onto the streets, the process has been a year of adaptation now streamlined down to a science.
It has been successful, “but that doesn’t mean it’s been an easy success each month,” Brummund said with a laugh. As soon as one month’s distribution comes to a close, she’s beginning the paperwork to confirm the numbers for the next month’s distribution.
Between April 2020 and January 2021, the program provided 8,499 boxes of food to families in the community.
The monthly distributions will continue in the drive-thru format through at least June, when Food Bank for the Heartland will re-evaluate the COVID-19 presence and either continue on, or revert to its previous format.
Brummund doesn’t believe the need, however, will decrease in the next year, even if the pandemic eases.
“Do I think the need will go down? Probably eventually, but I don’t think it will go down in the near future,” she said. “For one thing, I believe that there are a lot of people who needed help with food prior to the pandemic and it was just very embarrassing for them to get that help, and so they just didn’t do it.
“The pandemic forced their hand in that it worsened that need, so they were able to come. There’s a certain amount of anonymity when it’s a drive-thru situation, so that kind of opens the door. I think there are some consumers who had a need before and didn’t come, who will be able to continue to come now.”