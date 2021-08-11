 Skip to main content
Trinity United Methodist Church rummage sale opens on Thursday
The Trinity United Methodist Church rummage sale will return this week after having been canceled during the pandemic.

The sale, organized by United Methodist Women, will be from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All day Saturday, remaining items will be half-price and there will be a $5 bag sale.

The church is located at 511 N. Elm. Customers should use the northeast entrance.

