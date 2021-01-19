Trio of additions to Railside: Arrivals include new coffee shop and Big Red Treats

Wright envisions a “cool downtown sort of place.” The location is adjacent to Railway Plaza, which hosts summertime concerts.

Grand Island Tourism

On April 1, Grand Island Tourism moved into 201 W. Third St., at the corner of West Third and Locust streets.

For more than a decade, the convention and visitor bureau operated at 2424 S. Locust.

Brad Mellema, executive director of Grand Island Tourism, says he loves the new location.

“And it’s only going to get better when we get summertime activities — concerts, parades, all those kind of things — back again,” Mellema said.

Grand Island Tourism wants “to be a welcome mat for this community. We think this provides a high level of visibility for the hospitality community in Grand Island,” he said.

Not only is the corner location quite visible, but it also provides a nice perch from which to view the downtown.