Trip the lights fantastic: Couple on West John Street has a dazzling Christmas display

This time of year, many people slow down to gaze at the home of Stan and Robin Motacek.
Their front yard, 2304 W. John St., is decked out in a dazzling holiday display.
There’s a lot to take in.
The yard is full of elves and snowmen. Half of the yard is surrounded by 24 wooden candy canes, painted red and white. Signs say “Toy Deliveries here” and “We wish you a Merry Christmas.” Another indicates it’s a reindeer crossing.
A Nativity scene includes the baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, three wise men, three shepherds, a drummer boy, two camels, a cow, a donkey and a couple of sheep. On top of the manger are a star and an angel. In front of the house are two large toy soldiers, a couple of deer and a sign that says “Ho ho ho,” next to an illustration of Santa’s hat.
“We have the religious side and then we have the playful side,” Stan said.
On the porch are three large figurines and a mailbox that says “Santa — Please stop here.” Three signs say “Happy Holidays.” Another sign says “Welcome.”
There’s another one that says, of course, “Go Big Red.” On the front of a house, a sign says, “Welcome to Grandma’s and Grandpa’s.”
Night lights
It’s impressive during the daytime. But it’s even better at night.
Lights are everywhere. On the walk leading up to the door, it’s bright enough to read.
On top of the house is a sleigh. A Santa figure is climbing up onto the roof, boosted by several elves. A picture of Santa’s face is attached to the chimney. Also on the roof is a motorized angel.
The yard also includes a lighted church. Christmas music can be heard.
“I love Christmas,” Robin said. So does her husband.
“We do it for the kids,” Stan said, referring to their own grandchildren and other kids.
“A lot of people look forward to this every year,” he said. “People walk by and they say, ‘When are you putting up your Christmas stuff? We just simply love to walk by and look at it.’”
The Motaceks have been decorating their home for Christmas each year since they bought the house in 2006.
“We used to do it out in California where we used to live,” Robin said. “Not to this scale, though. It’s grown every year.”
It takes two weekends, working six to eight hours a day, to put up all the decorations.
“We start the first of November, right after Halloween,” Robin said. “But nothing gets lit until Thanksgiving night.”
Christmas music plays each day from 5:30 p.m. to a little after 10.
Doesn’t all the electricity add to their light bill?
All of the lights are powered by LEDs. “So it’s not as much as you’d think,” Stan said.
Stan cut out many of the figures from wood, and Robin painted them. “She’s got more patience than I do with that stuff,” he said.
In addition to painting, Robin is also a crafter.
The Motaceks are making a Grinch and his dog, Max. Both will be up soon.
Many of the decorations look like they’re store-bought. But the Motaceks made many of them.
Tomato cages, for instance, provide the spine for the small Christmas trees in the yard.
Slow drivers
It’s not unusual at all for people to slow down when they’re driving past.
Every once in a while, people take photos of family members standing in front of the Christmas figures.
One time, a family had its own contest, judging displays around town. They selected the Motaceks as the winner, presenting them with See’s Candies.
The whole setup looks better when it snows. “It glistens,” Stan said.
Stan, who’s from Niobrara originally, works at Pepsi. Robin works at Boys Town. Between the two of them, they have five kids and nine grandchildren.
The Motaceks like to make their holiday display special for everyone.
In putting the decorations up, they try to make sense of the whole thing.
Sometimes, Stan will look at other displays and wonder what exactly they were going for.
The Motaceks start taking down the decorations the first of January.
Q&A
Do they go big for other holidays?
“Not this big,” Robin said. “People always comment that they like our Halloween decorations, but it’s nowhere near as big as our Christmas.”
What’s the downside?
“Storing it,” Stan said. He keeps the decorations in a shed.
“You just have to be creative in how you store them,” he said.
How much do they enjoy Christmas?
“The inside of our house is just as decorated as our outside,” Robin said.
She has six trees inside the house, and it soon will be seven.
Two of them are 7 1/2 feet tall. Another one is 6 1/2 feet. Others are 4 feet, 3 1/2 and 2 feet.
One tree rotates with a train set that circles around it.
Repair, rejoice
Sometimes, Stan has to do some repair work.
A couple of years ago, heavy wind pushed the sleigh down from the roof, damaging the deer below.
The Santa mailbox on the porch isn’t meant to be used. But one year, when the Motaceks were putting stuff away, they found some bills inside.
Robin loves the spirit of Christmas, the joy and the peace.
Before visitors leave, each gets two candy canes and an ornament.
Then, as they walk away, she makes sure to say, “Have a Merry Christmas!”
