Trip the lights fantastic: Couple on West John Street has a dazzling Christmas display

It’s impressive during the daytime. But it’s even better at night.

Lights are everywhere. On the walk leading up to the door, it’s bright enough to read.

On top of the house is a sleigh. A Santa figure is climbing up onto the roof, boosted by several elves. A picture of Santa’s face is attached to the chimney. Also on the roof is a motorized angel.

The yard also includes a lighted church. Christmas music can be heard.

“I love Christmas,” Robin said. So does her husband.

“We do it for the kids,” Stan said, referring to their own grandchildren and other kids.

“A lot of people look forward to this every year,” he said. “People walk by and they say, ‘When are you putting up your Christmas stuff? We just simply love to walk by and look at it.’”

The Motaceks have been decorating their home for Christmas each year since they bought the house in 2006.

“We used to do it out in California where we used to live,” Robin said. “Not to this scale, though. It’s grown every year.”

It takes two weekends, working six to eight hours a day, to put up all the decorations.