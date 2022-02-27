 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troop 114 hosts Shrove Tuesday pancake feed

Pancakes

Pancake day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a time to have a feast. Shrove Tuesday is always the day before Ash Wednesday, which begins the 40-day fast until Easter.

BSA Scout Troop 114 in celebrating pancake day with a feed from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at First Faith United Methodist Church, 4190 W. Capital Ave.

Tickets can be purchased from Troop 114 members or at the door. Both carry-out and dine-in options will be available. Dine-in is $5 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger with a maximum of $15 per household. Carry-out is $5 per plate.

