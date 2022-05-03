 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troopers find 362 pounds of marijuana near Giltner

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A California man who was allegedly in possession of 362 pounds of marijuana was arrested Saturday morning on Interstate 80 by the Nebraska State Patrol near Giltner.

At about 11:40 a.m., a trooper observed a Chrysler Pacifica following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a state patrol K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the Pacifica revealed the large amount of marijuana, the state patrol says. The driver, Gerald Robinson Jr, 38, of San Diego, was arrested for possession of more than a pound of marijuana, delivery of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. He was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

