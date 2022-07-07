Troopers recover stolen vehicle, apprehend two minors after pursuit

The Nebraska State Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle and apprehended two minors near Grand Island late Tuesday evening, following a pursuit on Interstate 80.

At about 11:40 p.m., a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala speeding at more than 90 mph on I-80 near Grand Island, at mile marker 317. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and accelerated. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

As the vehicle continued westbound it reached speeds in excess of 140 mph. The vehicle then slowed down to normal interstate speeds and exited I-80 at mile marker 312, which is the Highway 281 exit. The Impala continued to flee northbound on Highway 34 at slow speeds until the vehicle crossed the median and stopped in the southbound lanes. Three suspects then fled on foot into a truck stop parking lot. State Patrol dispatchers discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

After a foot pursuit, the trooper took one of the subjects into custody without further incident. Grand Island police officers and Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded as well, and located another of the suspects hiding on the riverbank south of Bosselman’s Travel Center. Hall County deputies made use of a K-9. The third subject was not located.

The first suspect was in possession of a concealed knife. The second subject was in possession of cocaine. Troopers located nearly one pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well.

The first suspect, an 18-year-old male from Grand Island, was lodged in Hall County Corrections on several charges. The second subject, a 16-year-old male from Grand Island, was transported to Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Services in Madison for several charges, including outstanding juvenile warrants.