Troopers respond to more than 170 weather-related incidents

Intense northwest winds pummeled the Central Plains for two consecutive days Thursday and Friday, with severe wind gusts of 58 mph to 70 mph common across much of south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
The two days of strong winds kept Nebraska State Patrol troopers busy.
According to the State Patrol, on Friday, between midnight and 8 p.m., troopers responded to more than 30 crashes, performed nearly 125 motorist assists and assisted other agencies with more than 20 additional incidents.
State Patrol officials said the vast majority of those incidents have occurred in the Lincoln and Omaha areas after a snowfall there.
One trooper’s patrol unit was struck while responding to a crash; the trooper was not injured. The incident occurred near mile marker 417 on eastbound Interstate 80, at about 11:05 a.m.
The State Patrol reported that the trooper had just arrived to assist other troopers at the scene of a crash. Shortly after the trooper parked on the shoulder, a semi jackknifed behind him and slid into the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside and was buckled up at the time of the crash. He was not injured.
Troopers remained on the road throughout the evening Friday as the weather pattern continued to move through the area.
According to the weather service, an upper low pressure system moving inland from the Pacific Northwest deepened across the Plains states and sent a strong cold front southward across the Grand Island area.
“A surge of strong winds developed behind a cold front during the predawn hours on Jan. 14 and winds remained intense thereafter as the surface pressure gradient tightened on the back side of the mean upper low strengthening to our east across Iowa,” the weather service reported.
The weather service observation station in Ord had the peak wind recorded during the two-day event at 70 mph Friday and 69 mph Thursday. For Grand Island, the peak wind was recorded at 69 mph Friday and 64 mph Thursday. Both Ord and Grand Island had only a trace of precipitation on both days.
Wood River recorded a peak wind of 61 mph Thursday and 63 mph Friday.
For Grand Island, the weather service reported that Friday was the seventh windiest days (30.9 mph) in the past 25 years, and Thursday was the eighth windiest (30.7). The windiest days was Nov. 28, 2005, when the winds averaged 36.8 mph for the day.
The weather service said the combination of dry weather with low relative humidity and the intense winds provided favorable conditions for the spread of wildfires, and a grass fire developed five miles north of Guide Rock. It quickly spread for eight miles before it was extinguished two miles west of Bostwick. The fire and smoke plume were visible on weather satellite, radar and also was seen on the NDOT web camera.