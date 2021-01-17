Troopers respond to more than 170 weather-related incidents

Intense northwest winds pummeled the Central Plains for two consecutive days Thursday and Friday, with severe wind gusts of 58 mph to 70 mph common across much of south-central Nebraska and north-central Kansas, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.

The two days of strong winds kept Nebraska State Patrol troopers busy.

According to the State Patrol, on Friday, between midnight and 8 p.m., troopers responded to more than 30 crashes, performed nearly 125 motorist assists and assisted other agencies with more than 20 additional incidents.

State Patrol officials said the vast majority of those incidents have occurred in the Lincoln and Omaha areas after a snowfall there.

One trooper’s patrol unit was struck while responding to a crash; the trooper was not injured. The incident occurred near mile marker 417 on eastbound Interstate 80, at about 11:05 a.m.

The State Patrol reported that the trooper had just arrived to assist other troopers at the scene of a crash. Shortly after the trooper parked on the shoulder, a semi jackknifed behind him and slid into the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside and was buckled up at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

