Truck hits bridge Friday afternoon in Grand Island, causes traffic problems

A truck traveling through the Sycamore Street underpass caused a Union Pacific train to halt Friday afternoon, resulting in traffic problems in Grand Island.

A Union Pacific spokeswoman said the train was stopped due to a bridge strike by the truck.

The train stoppage affected traffic at a number of intersections in Grand Island.

The Streets Division had to repair a traffic signal at Fourth and Sycamore, said Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan.

As Callahan understands it, the truck had to back out of the underpass, damaging the signal at the top of the underpass.