Truckers keep the nation moving

Nearly every aspect of daily life is made possible because a truck driver delivered the products and resources people need.

This past week, Sept. 13 through 19, was Truck Driver Appreciation Week. It was an opportunity to pay respect and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment in undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs. These 3.5 million professional men and women not only deliver our goods safely, and on time, but they also keep our highways safe.

To shine a light on the families of truckers, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Trucking Association and Schwan Food Co., on Saturday delivered a meal for four, balloons and other goodies to professional truck driver Oscar Martinez, who drives for GI Express. Martinez was selected at random, and one of 50 families honored across the state last week.

And while there are 3.5 million professional truck drivers on the road, the demand for additional truck drivers remains high. Central Community College–Hastings offers a six-week course in truck driving.