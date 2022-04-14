Trump Jr. stumps for Herbster at Fonner Park

At an appearance at Fonner Park on Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. said Republicans need to be involved at every level of government to counter Democratic policies, which are “ridiculous, and they’re getting crazier.”

Grand Island was one of three Nebraska stops at which Trump Jr. stumped in support of Charles Herbster. Trump’s father has endorsed Herbster’s bid for Nebraska governor.

In his 26-minute talk, Trump Jr. said there is only one choice for Nebraska governor.

Herbster said he and his wife were present when the senior Trump announced his candidacy for president in New York City. Right then, Herbster said he knew Trump would be elected.

The younger Trump said Herbster supported his father “when it wasn’t politically expedient.” For that, the Trumps owe Herbster a debt, he said.

In addition to Democratic policies, the country is being hurt by liberal Republicans, Trump Jr. said. “With a party full of Mitt Romneys, who needs Democrats?”

Three hundred people attended the rally, which was held inside the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Park.

Herbster said he will “make Nebraska great again.”

If elected, Herbster said, he will remove sex education and critical race theory from all levels of Nebraska education. He talked about election integrity and border security. He is for legal immigration, he said, but he did not like what he found when he spent three days on the southern border.

If he’s governor, he will boost law and order, and Nebraska will have less regulation and fewer taxes. He will do more to attract business to the state, and improve the state’s trade schools, he said.

As far as his business background, Herbster said he almost went bankrupt three times. He didn’t pay his taxes for a couple of years in order to make sure his employees got paid, he said. In the end, he paid all of his taxes, plus interest and penalties. If he had to, he’d do it all again, he said.

Before the speeches began, The Independent spoke to half a dozen members of the audience.

Two people said they hadn’t yet decided on a candidate for governor.

Pat Dwinell said she and her husband, Roy, hadn’t heard Herbster speak, “and we’re here to help us make a decision.” To make the proper choice, she said, a voter has to look the candidate in the eye.

If they decide to vote for Herbster, it won’t be just because he’s been endorsed by the former president, she said. The Dwinells live north of St. Paul.

Larry Fox of Aurora also wanted to hear what Herbster said before he chooses a gubernatorial candidate.

What does Fox think of Donald Trump Sr.?

“I love him. He should be our president today,” Fox said.

“The election was stolen, and we need to fix it,” Fox added.

Mike Sperry of Grand Island liked the message he heard from Herbster at a gathering a couple of months ago in Central City. He was saving a seat for his wife, who hadn’t seen Herbster yet.

Neither one of them had heard Trump Jr. speak in person.

When Sperry gets fundraising calls from Republican organizations asking for money, he’s given them the same message for the last 10 years.

“If I had the means, I would lease a small cruise ship and put about 500 of the (535) members of Congress in it, sail to the Bermuda Triangle and sink it,” Sperry said.

Roger Nesbitt of Grand Island has made up his mind about the governor’s race.

He will vote for Herbster because he has a good background, he understands the need to cut taxes, he understands agriculture “and he’s just going to be the best thing for Nebraska.”

Asked about the Trumps, Nesbitt said they’re “a very good family” and the senior Trump did a “great job” in the White House.

“It’s too bad he’s still not president right now,” Nesbitt said.

If Trump were still in the White House, American lives wouldn’t have been lost in Afghanistan and Russia wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine, Nesbitt said.

“I think it’s sad what’s going on. A lot of people are dying because Donald Trump didn’t get back in,” Nesbitt said.

Michael Zlab of Hebron likes Herbster. “He is not only going to be good for our state but he’s also a big-picture guy,” Zlab said.

The country is in such a bad position right now “that we need somebody that’s not only able to do some better things for Nebraska, but can also work with the president and other surrounding governors to help bring good change in America — and bring our liberties, our freedoms and our Constitution back,” Zlab said.

Zlab is the chairman of the Thayer County Republicans, but he said he’s endorsing Herbster as an individual.

Referring to the other Nebraska gubernatorial candidates, “Most of them do not have the backbone and fortitude hat Charles W. shows. They don’t have the connections to be a big-picture guy,” Zlab said.

Herbster, for instance, has been to the southern border, he said. Nebraska already has felt an impact from the influx of illegal immigrants, Zlab said.

It’s a “big issue” that’s “affecting everybody,” Zlab said. “So unless you’re willing and able to tackle the big issues, what good is it going to be if you’re just securing a few minor issues and lose the whole apple?”

Zlab said rallies for Donald Trump Sr. are “awesome. It’s the one time when you actually get to see Trump talking to the American people.”

Supporters shouldn’t pay attention to what the former president says on Twitter and in the media “because that is part of the game against the deep state,” Zlab said.

“A lot of people didn’t understand that,” Zlab said. They’d get upset about what Trump writes on Twitter.

“You’ve got to watch him at the rallies. That’s where he’s meeting the American people,” Zlab said.

In addition to Herbster, speakers included Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and state Sens. Steve Erdman and Steve Halloran.

