Trying to be more appreciative and thankful

There are things in this world that I’ve taken for granted. Things that others worked hard to earn and achieve because they needed or wanted it.

I have everything that I could ever need and don’t always realize it until I see people on the streets or in need of help.

There are people out there who work hard every day in the heat or rain, no matter the weather, to get the money they need to feed themselves and their families. I’ve known strong people who have had horrible things happen to them and have grown from their experiences. They’ve taught me to not take the roof over my head, the wheels that take me to school and the food on my table for granted.

They are some of the bravest people I know and have made me realize that unexpected events happen, and you never know what you had until you’ve lost it.

Everything me and my siblings have is thanks to the people we probably take for granted the most: my mom and dad. They’ve not only provided us with food and shelter but also love, clothes, cars and technology.

I owe everything to them because they work hard to provide us with everything we need and a safe place where we can focus on studying and having fun.

My parents didn’t have the same opportunities that my siblings and I have, but they always tried to give us what they didn’t have. I don’t always realize how much they have truly done for us and how much I rely on them, but they have the biggest influences on my life.

They’ve taught me to be thankful for what I have and who I have in my life. They tell me to be kind to everyone because you never know what other people are going through.

“Put yourself in their shoes,” they tell me, “and see if you would’ve done the same thing.”

Not everyone has the same things we do and it isn’t fair to judge them because of that.

Just last weekend, my family, aunts and grandparents went to the lake. We had a good time swimming in the cool water, tanning in the sun and walking along a forest-like trail. We ate until our stomachs were as round as big sized boulders. We couldn’t eat another bite even if we wanted to.

When I look back at the experience, I saw that even though my parents were tired from having worked all week they still tried to have fun for us.

The morning before we left for the lake, they were talking about how exhausted they were and how it was going to be super hot, but they still went. Acts like those are what I find truly amazing because as our parents sacrifice their own time, money and effort to make us happy even when they maybe are not.

I also looked back and saw all of the planning they did to go to the lake. They prepared food, went early to find a spot that could fit everyone and paid to get into the park.

Another thing that we often take for granted is education and teachers. I love learning and always will, but education is definitely something that I’ve always taken for granted.

Most of the time I come home from school with complaints about exams or teachers who aren’t always the best, but education is something that we should be taking more advantage of. Going to school allows us to socialize and make new friends, learn new things for our future careers and find hobbies.

Students are often rude to teachers they don’t like, but from my point of view teachers are some of the best people we have. Without their knowledge about math, science, history, art and more students would not be taught about their future careers. There would be no artists, biologists, doctors or nurses to help with our daily lives.

There are people and things that we all take for granted in our lives. It’s not easy to take a step back and appreciate the things people do for us or the objects we have in our lives. It’s easier to be blind to other people’s actions, but giving them thanks and gratitude is important and necessary.

I am making it my goal to be more appreciative and more thankful toward the people in my life and the things I have starting now. I think it’s important to know who and what you are surrounded by to realize what is important to you and what you want to work towards.

Jackie Ruiz-Rodriguez is a senior at Grand Island Senior High School.