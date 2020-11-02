Tuesday is a day for democracy

When you vote, you are not voting for a name; you are voting for a person and for the nation the individual will lead. You are voting to preserve American values and the ideals that our nation holds.

When you vote, you are exercising your right, something that seems so small but something that will impact our great American democracy. You are checking the boxes next to your own scorecard of American ideals by choosing the issues that you believe are the biggest problem and selecting the candidate who will fight for those issues.

For many, the decision is not a difficult one. They have been following the candidates for years and understand who represents their ideas the best.

For others, the decision is challenging as they struggle to choose between two people who don’t represent the individual beliefs of every citizen.

In short, this Tuesday will look different. Now that I am old enough to understand the importance of Election Day, I am eagerly waiting on the sidelines for the day when I get to step onto the field of American politics, a game that neither side takes lightly.