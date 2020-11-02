Tuesday is a day for democracy

For the past four years, nearly every Tuesday in November has looked the same for me. Normally, it would be a school day. Normally, I would eat the same breakfast and drive the same route. Normally, it would be any other day.
However, this year is different. Tomorrow is a day that holds our American democracy in its palms, fingers wrapped tightly around the pillars of freedom, individualism and independence. It is not an ordinary Tuesday or an arbitrary November day; it is a day that calls the American people together to decide on the direction the nation will take in the subsequent four years.
For those who are old enough to vote, they will cast a ballot that will make history, no matter who wins.
For those of us who will have to wait several more years to vote, we can only sit out this Election Day, hoping that the decision made by Americans will be exactly what we all want: for the people.
When you vote, whether that is tomorrow or in several years, you will not just look at a ballot with names, but you will see the people who stand behind those names. It is the opinions these individuals hold that will be placed under the light of millions of watchful eyes. It is also the individual’s actions over a series of years, including the bills they have signed and the beliefs they have championed. It is their words, whether they empower the American people or mar the candidate’s own name.
When you vote, you are not voting for a name; you are voting for a person and for the nation the individual will lead. You are voting to preserve American values and the ideals that our nation holds.
When you vote, you are exercising your right, something that seems so small but something that will impact our great American democracy. You are checking the boxes next to your own scorecard of American ideals by choosing the issues that you believe are the biggest problem and selecting the candidate who will fight for those issues.
For many, the decision is not a difficult one. They have been following the candidates for years and understand who represents their ideas the best.
For others, the decision is challenging as they struggle to choose between two people who don’t represent the individual beliefs of every citizen.
In short, this Tuesday will look different. Now that I am old enough to understand the importance of Election Day, I am eagerly waiting on the sidelines for the day when I get to step onto the field of American politics, a game that neither side takes lightly.
It is a game that is played by two teams, one that no one can ever really win because there is no definite end to the game. It will go back and forth between the teams, occasional scores made every couple of years. There will be climactic moments where we are unsure who will come out on top; there will be lulls in the game when it seems that one team is definitely winning. Invariably, there always will be a comeback, and the game is back on, ensnaring the American people.
Whichever team you choose to play for and whichever individual you vote for, your opinion in our democracy is a highly valued one.
There will be a day when I get to vote, and I will not cast my ballot without understanding the actions the person has taken, the beliefs that the candidate holds or the words the individual has spoken. I will cast my ballot assured that I am voting for a person who will fight for my beliefs.
And I know that you will too.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
