Turkey, Elm Creek flood prevention plan in works

The third phase is actual construction.

In a best-case scenario, construction would take place in roughly five to six years.

“The first two (phases) would take four years, if you’re successful in getting the second grant funded,” he said. “The last phase would be up to the construction, which, as we know, it can take 20 or 30 years to get that kind of stuff done. Sometimes it happens faster. It just depends on the scale of the projects.”

The grants come at a time when the 2019 floods still are fresh in everyone’s minds.

“They had extensive flooding in Kearney due to Turkey Creek,” Mintken said. “Not that this would alleviate that kind of flooding because that was a record storm. Most of everything we would ever come up with for design, based on feasibility, would be for a 100-year storm with a 1% chance of happening.”

He added, “The purpose of this is just to get that initial plan and some alternatives identified.”

Such severe flood events can have great costs, including road and infrastructure damage, crop damage and private property damage.