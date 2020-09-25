Turkey, Elm Creek flood prevention plan in works

Designs are being readied for projects along Turkey Creek and Elm Creek that could prevent major flooding events, like those seen in 2019.
Central Platte Natural Resources District has received a $742,500 grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to develop a watershed and flood prevention operations plan to address the flooding in the Elm Creek-Turkey Creek watershed.
“That particular watershed has around 106,000 acres in it,” CPNRD Assistant Manager Jesse Mintken said. “The purpose of the plan is to try to come up with ways to do flood mitigation.”
The CPNRD Board of Directors Thursday approved Grand Island engineering firm JEO to help design the plans.
“They’ve got the engineers that will actually do the design, come up with potential alternatives to where structures might be or the best management practices to help alleviate some of that flooding,” Mintken said.
Flood risk reduction is done through projects such as diversions, dams, detention, levees and best management practices in fields, including cover crops.
The plan has three phases, Mintken said.
The first phase is coming up with a 30% design on feasible alternatives.
The second phase is a 100% design on preferred alternatives.
The third phase is actual construction.
In a best-case scenario, construction would take place in roughly five to six years.
“The first two (phases) would take four years, if you’re successful in getting the second grant funded,” he said. “The last phase would be up to the construction, which, as we know, it can take 20 or 30 years to get that kind of stuff done. Sometimes it happens faster. It just depends on the scale of the projects.”
The grants come at a time when the 2019 floods still are fresh in everyone’s minds.
“They had extensive flooding in Kearney due to Turkey Creek,” Mintken said. “Not that this would alleviate that kind of flooding because that was a record storm. Most of everything we would ever come up with for design, based on feasibility, would be for a 100-year storm with a 1% chance of happening.”
He added, “The purpose of this is just to get that initial plan and some alternatives identified.”
Such severe flood events can have great costs, including road and infrastructure damage, crop damage and private property damage.
“A storm of that magnitude, you can’t fathom the kind of damage that comes out of it,” he said. “It’s called a 100-year storm, but that doesn’t mean it’s only going to happen once in 100 years. That’s just the magnitude of the storm.”
Similar plans are being prepared for other area watersheds, including Wood River.
“That one’s a bigger watershed,” Mintken said, “and we’re only doing the lower half or third of it, which would be just to the west of Riverdale, all the way to the confluence, where it dumps into Platte there at Chapman.”
Readying the flood prevention designs is an exciting prospect, Mintken said.
“It’s amazing how quickly it is, even for me, to forget that in 2012, we had extreme drought, and we go to ‘17, ‘18, ‘19 where we are extremely wet,” he said. “It’s exciting because it’s fresh in everybody’s mind, and that we were able to get three grants in a single cycle is good.”
