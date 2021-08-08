TV shows inspire hobby for North Platte couple

NORTH PLATTE — The television shows “Diggers” and “The Curse of Oak Island” inspired Greg and Crystal Mattke to get into metal detecting.
“We were fascinated every time they went out,” Crystal said. “What are they going to bring out of the dirt this time.”
The North Platte couple decided to start small.
“We couldn’t go to Oak Island and we couldn’t go dig up a big buried treasure, so let’s work on the small stuff,” Greg said. “A couple of years ago, we bought the smaller gear (metal detector) to see if I would like it.”
It only took a couple of months for them to realize they were both going to enjoy the hobby. They now have two Garrett metal detectors; one has a value of about $350 and the other about $700 new.
“What really came to a head for me with COVID is we realized a lot of things were going to be shut down,” Crystal said, “but we were still free to go out to look.”
She said the entertainment value of what they do makes it worth doing.
“(With the pandemic) we weren’t going to be going to the movies, we weren’t going to be going out with friends to a bar,” Crystal said. “We couldn’t even go to the gym, but you could walk outside.”
They said they sometimes walk for hours without realizing how long they’ve been out.
Most of their searches have been nearby.
“We’ve gone to other places, but mostly here in North Platte,” Greg said. “You get off work and you have a couple of hours, so you just run somewhere real quick.”
In Nebraska, metal detecting can be done on most public property, Greg said.
On the couple’s Groundhog Metal Detecting Club page on Facebook, they share information about how to get into the hobby.
“The main thing we preach to everybody is don’t go dig anywhere you don’t have permission,” Greg said.
Crystal initially reached out to the city and the Police Department, and they just asked the Mattkes to be cognizant of sprinkler lines and such.
“Locally everybody’s been really great,” Crystal said. “They get concerned and ask if we’re going to dig.”
Some folks worry about the depth of the digging.
“They don’t realize most things are going to be 4 to 6 inches down,” Crystal said. “We are always mindful not to leave a mess, kill the grass or anything.”