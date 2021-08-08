TV shows inspire hobby for North Platte couple

NORTH PLATTE — The television shows “Diggers” and “The Curse of Oak Island” inspired Greg and Crystal Mattke to get into metal detecting.

“We were fascinated every time they went out,” Crystal said. “What are they going to bring out of the dirt this time.”

The North Platte couple decided to start small.

“We couldn’t go to Oak Island and we couldn’t go dig up a big buried treasure, so let’s work on the small stuff,” Greg said. “A couple of years ago, we bought the smaller gear (metal detector) to see if I would like it.”

It only took a couple of months for them to realize they were both going to enjoy the hobby. They now have two Garrett metal detectors; one has a value of about $350 and the other about $700 new.

“What really came to a head for me with COVID is we realized a lot of things were going to be shut down,” Crystal said, “but we were still free to go out to look.”

She said the entertainment value of what they do makes it worth doing.