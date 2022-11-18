Twenty-two apply to become State Fair's executive director

Twenty-two people have applied to become the next executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.

State Fair Board Chairman Bob Haag shared that news at the November meeting of the State Fair Board, which was held Friday.

Haag said he will send the resumes to board members and ask them to pick their top three candidates. Interviews will then be held.

After the meeting, Haag said a finalist might be chosen before the board's next meeting. "We're hoping we can get something done by the middle of December," he said.

The new executive director will succeed Bill Ogg, who ran the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fairs. On Oct. 5, the fair board announced that Ogg has moved into a director emeritus role.

Also Friday, Haag announced that former State Fair finance manager Patrick Kopke has filed for bankruptcy.

The board still hopes to obtain the $158,170.60 Kopke owes the fair, Haag said. That amount is listed as non-dischargeable among Kopke's debts.

Last October, Kopke was sentenced to 30 days in jail, placed on 15 years’ probation and ordered to pay the restitution to the fair. Kopke must also perform 300 hours of community service.

In her financial report, interim executive director Jaime Parr said the fair's 2022 income was up in a number of areas, including gate admissions, concert ticket sales, carnival, lottery and beverage sales. Those increases were based on projected income levels.

The most pleasant surprise, Parr said, was the increase in concert ticket sales.

Also in her report, Parr talked about a meeting with Nebraska Lottery officials. Lottery executives believe that the opening of the state's casinos will have an impact of 10% or less on lottery revenues, she said.

Also at the meeting, board member Steve Wehrbein reported that the fair's veterans day event will return to Labor Day in 2023. This year, the veterans celebration was held on Tuesday of fair week.