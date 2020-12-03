Two apply for vacant Grand Island Public Schools board seat

Two candidates have filed to fill a vacant Ward A seat on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

In a news release Wednesday, GIPS announced that it will interview two candidates for Ward A to replace Kelly Enck, who resigned due to moving outside the boundaries of the ward.

Interviews will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kneale Administration Building. The newly appointed board member will be seated Jan. 14 at the 5:30 p.m. school board meeting.

The two applicants for the vacant seat are Terry Brown and Amanda Coates. The Hall County election commissioner confirmed that both of them live in Ward A.

Brown, who is an engineer for Alfred Benesch and Co., has served on the board of education for the past 16 years. He ran for re-election in November’s general election but lost to challenger Lindsey Jurgens.

In his application, GIPS said, Brown stated the strategic plan has provided strong guidance for the district and the district needs to stay the course to complete the plan.