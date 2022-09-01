Two arrested after officers serve high-risk warrant

Law enforcement officers served a high-risk warrant and arrested two men for their alleged involvement in previous crimes on Wednesday morning at 106 W. Phoenix Ave. in Grand Island.

Police arrested two Grand Island residents, one 16 and the other 19.

The Grand Island Police Department's tactical response team assisted members of the Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team Task Force (TRIDENT) with serving the warrant at 5:40 a.m. The armored truck used by GIPD was on the scene.

The men were arrested in regard to "several previous incidents," says a GIPD news release.

Armando Romero-Mijangos, 19, was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit discharge of a firearm in a first-class city, unlawful transfer of a firearm to a juvenile, possession of a stolen firearm and discharge of a firearm from a public roadway.

The theft charge relates to the theft of a Bobcat side-by-side UTV in July.

Two of the firearm charges are connected to shots fired during the service of a warrant on Aug. 5.

Possession of a stolen firearm refers to a theft that that occurred on May 12.

The other offense, discharge of a firearm from a public roadway, is a misdemeanor that happened on March 13.

The 16-year-old was arrested for conspiracy to commit discharge of a firearm in a first-class city, which refers to the shots fired during the warrant service on Aug. 5.

"The Hall County Attorney’s Office is reviewing both arrests, with the possibility of additional charges going forward," says a news release. "Portions of these arrests are still under investigation, particularly as it relates to the TRIDENT Task Force. However, the Grand Island Police Department believes that these arrests represent a substantial increase in community safety as a direct result."

GIPD Capt. Jim Duering said the department uses the armored truck in incidents such as Wednesday's, when police were serving a high-risk warrant and "have reason to believe there's firearms present, especially where they've fired upon officers in the past."

The truck is being used by GIPD indefinitely, but it is the property of the U.S. military.

"We haven't used it a ton. It's not like we take it out on every call," Duering said. But, "It's kind of one of those deals when you need it, you need it. So it was nice to have (Wednesday) morning."