Two arrested while fleeing from police

Two Grand Island men allegedly fled from police in separate incidents late Thursday afternoon.

The two men arrested were Blake Cabral, 21, and Armando Romero-Mijangos, 18.

Police say Cabral failed to signal a left turn at about 4:30 p.m. at East 14th Street and North Kimball. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, Cabral “fled from officers in a willful reckless manner,” according to the police media report. “He was observed running stop signs and speeding above the posted speed limit. He was also observed passing numerous occupied vehicles and pedestrians by using the turn lane.” Later, Cabral was contacted by police and was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest and failure to signal a turn.

About 20 minutes later, officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle’s window tint being too dark. As police tried to stop the vehicle, a man ran from the vehicle. The man, Romero-Mijangos, was known to be a wanted person with three juvenile detention orders, police said.

He was apprehended a short distance later and transported to Hall County Jail.

Police say that, while being booked at the jail, Romero-Mijangos was in possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested on suspicion of obstruction and possession of a controlled substance.