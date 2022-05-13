Two Aurora businesses fail alcohol inspections

Of 38 businesses in Hamilton and Merrick counties checked on Saturday, 36 passed alcohol inspections carried out by investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The 36 outlets refused to sell alcohol to a minor, producing a compliance rate of 95%.

Two businesses sold alcohol to a minor. One of them failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were Love’s Travel Stop and Blazin’ Wings N More, both in Aurora.

Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The checks were carried out with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.