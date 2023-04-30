For the second year in a row, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity has received a major honor from Habitat for Humanity International.

This year, Grand Island Habitat won the prestigious Best in Affordability award for its new two-bedroom design. Last year, the Grand Island nonprofit took home the Best in Affordability honor for an open concept floor plan for a three-bedroom house.

It marks the first time a Habitat for Humanity affiliate won an award two years a row in any category.

"This was the first time we've ever done a two-bedroom design," said Alyssa Heagy, executive director of Grand Island Habitat.

Habitat's initial two-bedroom is currently under construction at 2058 Nelson Lane. It will be dedicated on May 7.

Not all of Habitat's applicants need a three-bedroom house, Heagy said. The new home will be occupied by a retired couple whose kids are grown.

The house at 2058 Nelson Lane is being constructed in partnership with Career Pathways Institute. Most of the work was done by juniors in Grand Island Public Schools' construction academy.

That house is Habitat's 113th structure. The 114th home will also have the two-bedroom design. It will house a single mother and her daughter.

Grand Island Habitat's Building Committee came up with the two-bedroom plan.

Members of the committee "spent hours arguing with each other about how things need to be done," Heagy said. "So it very much was a collaborative effort between all of the Buillding Committee members."

The floor plans are designed so that the structure can easily be built by volunteers, Heagy said.

Members of the Building Committee celebrated the award with a party on Monday — complete with a cake.

Members of the Building Committee are Toby White, Bob Geist, Kevin Rodeman, Amos Anson, Kevin Pool, Angel Velasco, Brett Forsman, Mark Brei, Steve Lamken, Loria Lei Thunker and Ryan Hayman.

"The Best in Affordability award is given to Habitat for Humanity affiliates that demonstrate excellence in providing affordable housing solutions to their community," according to a news release. "The award recognizes affiliates that have made significant strides in designing and constructing affordable homes, providing access to affordable mortgages, and helping families achieve the dream of home ownership.

"Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity's new 2-bedroom design is a testament to the organization's commitment to affordability, quality and ease of construction with volunteer labor. The design is not only affordable but also meets the needs of families looking for a comfortable and functional home. The organization's dedication to creating homes that meet the needs of their community is a core value that sets them apart."

"Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is thrilled to receive this award for the second year in a row," Heagy said in the release. "At Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, our core value is to provide our community with affordable housing. We are deeply honored to be recognized by Habitat for Humanity International as the Best in Affordability for the second year in a row. This award is a testament to our commitment to living into our mission and respecting every dollar donated to our organization. We rely on the generosity of our supporters, businesses who sponsor our efforts, and our homeowners to build homes for families in need. We couldn't do what we do without them. They donate to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity because they believe in the need for affordable housing, and this award confirms that they have made a wise choice in supporting our organization."