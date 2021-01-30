Two COVID-related deaths this week in Merrick County, one in Hall

In Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties this week, 15.58% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, which represents a steep drop since November.

On Nov. 23, that number was 69.66%.

As of Friday, 12 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Central Health District jurisdiction, and none on a ventilator. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was Monday.

Three people suffered COVID-related deaths this week, bringing the total in the three-county area to 132. Of the latest fatalities, two were in Merrick County and one was in Hall County.

The risk dial dropped this week from 2.6 to 2.1.

The 14-day case count dropped from 442 last week to 405 this week. The number of new cases this week rose from 51 to 66.

In the three-county area, the number of positive cases is now at 8,134. Recoveries total 6,117.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations dropped from 421 to 341 this week.

Throughout Nebraska, there have been 189,597 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 4,251 since last week.