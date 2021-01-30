Two COVID-related deaths this week in Merrick County, one in Hall

In Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties this week, 15.58% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID patients, which represents a steep drop since November.
On Nov. 23, that number was 69.66%.
As of Friday, 12 COVID patients were hospitalized in the Central Health District jurisdiction, and none on a ventilator. The last time a COVID patient was on a ventilator was Monday.
Three people suffered COVID-related deaths this week, bringing the total in the three-county area to 132. Of the latest fatalities, two were in Merrick County and one was in Hall County.
The risk dial dropped this week from 2.6 to 2.1.
The 14-day case count dropped from 442 last week to 405 this week. The number of new cases this week rose from 51 to 66.
In the three-county area, the number of positive cases is now at 8,134. Recoveries total 6,117.
Statewide, the number of active COVID hospitalizations dropped from 421 to 341 this week.
Throughout Nebraska, there have been 189,597 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 4,251 since last week.
The number of “people tested: not detected” is 729,311. There have been 2,075,362 total COVID tests in Nebraska and 919,385 people tested.
The 14-day average for total staffed beds is 4,069, a drop of one since last week.
In Nebraska, 254,000 vaccines have been allocated and 161,548 vaccinations have been administered. A total of 122,379 people have received their first dose in the series, and 39,169 have gotten their second dose.
The percentage of the state’s population 16 and older who’ve completed their vaccinations is 2.64%, in a state of 1.48 million people.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov. You will be asked to fill out a short questionnaire.
If you provide an email address, you’ll receive an email confirming your registration.
When you are selected in the phase you are eligible for, you will receive an email with instructions on how to schedule your vaccination. If you don’t have an email address but enter a phone number, you will be contacted by either text or phone call.