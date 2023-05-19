The two dogs that attacked an 80-year-old Grand Island man last Saturday were put to sleep on Tuesday, according to Animal Control Officer Elliott Andrews.

The animals were humanely euthanized, per city code, Andrews said.

Dennis Dondlinger, the man who was attacked, was listed in stable condition earlier this week at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Dondlinger was attacked at about 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Howard Avenue. He lives on Howard Court.

Two other adults were attacked by the dogs that day. Andrews believes that one of those adults sought medical treatment.

The Hall County Attorney's office will determine if charges are filed against the pet owners.

The Animal Control Authority is working with both Grand Island police and the Hall County Attorney's office, Andrews said. He believes charges will be filed against the dog owners, whom he declined to identify.

The dogs had been deemed potentially dangerous after an incident earlier this year in which they injured another dog.