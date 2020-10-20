Two Doniphan-Trumbull school board members facing two challengers

Q: If you are elected, how will you make a difference?

A: “If elected I will come to the board ready to listen, learn about school board process, and help in any way I can. I look forward to working with a great administration and board members that have done such a fantastic job.”

Amanda Groff

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I am seeking a position on the Doniphan-Trumbull School Board because I am passionate about the communities that make up the Doniphan-Trumbull School District and the education that it provides to its students. If elected to the board I would bring my strengths of communication and marketing to the school. As well as having a significant understanding of the history of the school district and the communities it serves. I look forward to growing my capacity to help enhance and increase the opportunities the district provides for its students.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?