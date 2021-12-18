Two elementary students accused of threatening Grand Island school resource officer

Two Dodge Elementary School boys have been referred to the Hall County Attorney’s office for prosecution after allegedly devising a plan to overcome a officer and hurt him.
Around 12:23 p.m. Thursday a school resource officer responded to a report of two juvenile males “destroying the classroom,” according to a media release from the Grand Island Police Department. GIPD school resource officer Jason Urbanski arrived to diffuse the situation, and saw the two boys allegedly throwing paint bottles. One of the juveniles allegedly hit the officer with the paint.
At some point, the news release says, the two juveniles planned to take the officer’s duty weapon and taser when he entered the room.
“The plan to disarm (Urbanski) and take his gun and taser is concerning, particularly when you consider the age of the two juveniles,” said GIPD Capt. Jim Duering.
There was no indication the juveniles intended to harm other students, Duering added.
The classroom carpet, along with the officer’s uniform received paint damage. Urbanski was uninjured.
Because of their ages, the juveniles were released into the custody of adults, Duering said.
“There really isn’t a lot of criminal law applicable to people that age. Twelve (years old) is generally the rule for detention,” he said. “It’s less likely to go through any criminal proceedings and more likely to go through some sort of family case planning.”
GIPS declined to comment on the disciplinary action against the students.
In an unrelated incident Thursday, a threat on social media has landed a 14-year-old Grand Island male a terroristic threats citation.
Around 9 p.m., GIPD received a report of a 14-year-old male allegedly sending threats to another 14-year-old male via social media. The accused stated he was going to bring a firearm and shoot the other juvenile, who is a Grand Island Public School student.
A GIPD police report indicates the location of the incident was 2124 Lafayette Ave., which is the address for Grand Island Senior High. According to GIPD, the accused was not a GIPS student.
Additional details of the incident were not available.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.