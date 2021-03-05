Two Grand Island locations selected as part of 2021 Nebraska Passport program

Two Grand Island locations have been selected for the 2021 Nebraska Passport program.
Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer and Tommy Gunz Bistro are among the 70 stops included in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program.
The program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.
“The Nebraska Passport provides a huge economic impact for the state and for the 70 stops that are included in the program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “This is the passport’s 12th year and each year it continues to grow as travelers discover what each corner of the state has to offer.”
Other area Nebraska Passport stops include: Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (Anselmo); Grazers Bar & Grill (Arnold); Cottonwood Gallery & Arts (Aurora); Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating (Broken Bow); Buffalo Records (Kearney); Kearney Area Children’s Museum (Kearney); Michelle’s Scrumptious Bakery (Juniata).
The 2021 Passport will feature 70 attractions in 10 themed categories, including two categories to celebrate important state anniversaries: the Nebraska State Parks 100th anniversary and the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day. This year’s program represents 51 communities spanning the state. Travelers will have from May 1 through Sept. 30 to visit the attractions and get their stamps.
“We’re excited to showcase some great hidden gems in our state this year. We’re highlighting important Nebraska anniversaries, new and newly renovated destinations and many stops that have never been featured on previous years’ programs,” said Madison Johnson, Passport Program coordinator.
Passports will be available at participating stops starting May 1 or can be ordered in advance at NebraskaPassport.com. Participants are encouraged to download the Nebraska Passport app on their smartphone and get digital stamps, supplementing the physical Passport booklet for convenience.
The Passport app will be updated on May 1 with the 2021 program information. Those who used the mobile app last year will need to download the update to see the new program information. To download, search NE Passport 2021 in the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store.