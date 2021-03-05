Two Grand Island locations selected as part of 2021 Nebraska Passport program

Two Grand Island locations have been selected for the 2021 Nebraska Passport program.

Grand Island’s Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer and Tommy Gunz Bistro are among the 70 stops included in the 2021 Nebraska Passport program.

The program inspires Nebraskans and tourists to travel throughout the state collecting stamps to earn prizes, while also supporting Nebraska’s tourism destinations and local businesses. Despite the pandemic, a record-breaking 1,185 program participants made it to every stop in 2020.

“The Nebraska Passport provides a huge economic impact for the state and for the 70 stops that are included in the program,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “This is the passport’s 12th year and each year it continues to grow as travelers discover what each corner of the state has to offer.”

Other area Nebraska Passport stops include: Victoria Springs State Recreation Area (Anselmo); Grazers Bar & Grill (Arnold); Cottonwood Gallery & Arts (Aurora); Chapin’s Furniture & Decorating (Broken Bow); Buffalo Records (Kearney); Kearney Area Children’s Museum (Kearney); Michelle’s Scrumptious Bakery (Juniata).