Two Grand Island men indicted by grand jury

Two Grand Island men were among 23 defendants indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday in Omaha.

Scott Matthew Simmons, 42, and Scott Lee Meyer, 33, are charged in an eight-count indictment. The federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska returned 21 unsealed indictments charging 23 defendants.

Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Count I charges Simmons and Meyer with conspiracy to produce child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than a five-year up to life supervised release and a $55,100 special assessment.

Count II charges Simmons and Meyer with committing Count I while on the sex offender registry beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count III charges Meyer with production of child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release and a $55,100 special assessment.

Count IV charges Meyer with committing Count III while on the sex offender registry beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count V charges Simmons with production of child pornography beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release and a $55,100 special assessment.

Count VI charges Simmons with committing Count III while on the sex offender registry beginning on or about 2018 and continuing to on or about Aug. 15 of this year. The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 10 years’ imprisonment consecutive to Count I, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-years up to life term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Count VII charges Meyer with possession of child pornography beginning on or about Aug. 25 of this year. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release and a $55,100 special assessment.

Count VIII charges Simmons with possession of child pornography beginning on or about Aug. 26 of this year. The penalty if convicted is not less than 25 years’ and not more than 50 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, not less than five-year up to life supervised release and a $55,100 special assessment.