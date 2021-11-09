Two gunshot incidents believed to be related, Grand Island police say

A bullet that was discovered inside an apartment building Friday afternoon may be connected to a car window being shot out a day and a half earlier, according to the Grand Island Police.

The bullet was found inside an apartment at 104 W. Fifth St. The shot broke a window as it entered the apartment.

Police received reports of four to five gunshots being fired at 12:18 a.m. Thursday a little more than a block away, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering. At least one of those shots broke a car window.

“We believe this is a stray round from that incident. Both the trajectory and the calibers match,” Duering said. No one was injured in either case.

In the shooting early Thursday, the window of a red 2005 GMC Yukon was shattered. Police recovered five shell casings.

It’s not known how many hit the Yukon’s window.

“With safety glass, you can’t count the bullet holes,” Duering said. “It could have gotten hit several times or just once. It’s hard to say.”

Police are investigating both cases.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact GIPD at 308-385-5400.