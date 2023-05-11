Thirteen of 15 Hall County businesses investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol passed alcohol compliance checks on May 3.

Two of the businesses inspected sold alcohol to a minor.

The businesses that failed the inspections were El Toro Mexican Restaurant and the Pizza Hut location on South Locust Street.

All 15 businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The project was supported by a grant under the Prevention Project in Grand Island.