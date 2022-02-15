 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two hour standoff Monday in Alda ends with arrest of man
0 Comments
top story

Two hour standoff Monday in Alda ends with arrest of man

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALDA — Officers gathered outside an Alda home following a domestic dispute for about two hours Monday morning before the suspect left the house on his own.

At about 9:40 a.m., Hall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 105 W. Fourth St. where deputies determined Reginald James Lee Pokorny had threatened to harm his wife. The woman was able to leave the house with her juvenile child, a Hall County news release said, however, Pokorny stayed inside refusing to leave for law enforcement officers on scene.

Around 11:40 a.m. Pokorny, 44, left the house, and was taken into custody without incident.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Reginald Pokorny

Reginald Pokorny

Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said munitions were not needed to get Pokorny to exit. “Nothing was used other than just trying to communicate with him verbally. He eventually just came out,” Berlie said.

Pokorny was arrested for felony domestice terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault-second offense, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. 

The sheriff’s oepartment was assisted at the scene by the Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team, the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Fire Department and the Alda Fire Department.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 120 igloos built on frozen sea in Russia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts