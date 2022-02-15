Two hour standoff Monday in Alda ends with arrest of man

ALDA — Officers gathered outside an Alda home following a domestic dispute for about two hours Monday morning before the suspect left the house on his own.

At about 9:40 a.m., Hall County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 105 W. Fourth St. where deputies determined Reginald James Lee Pokorny had threatened to harm his wife. The woman was able to leave the house with her juvenile child, a Hall County news release said, however, Pokorny stayed inside refusing to leave for law enforcement officers on scene.

Around 11:40 a.m. Pokorny, 44, left the house, and was taken into custody without incident.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chief Deputy Josh Berlie said munitions were not needed to get Pokorny to exit. “Nothing was used other than just trying to communicate with him verbally. He eventually just came out,” Berlie said.

Pokorny was arrested for felony domestice terroristic threats and third-degree domestic assault-second offense, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s oepartment was assisted at the scene by the Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team, the Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Fire Department and the Alda Fire Department.