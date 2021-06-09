 Skip to main content
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two injured in three-vehicle accident

June 9 accident

There was a multi-car accident on Highway 30 near Stolley Park Road in Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Two adults were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. (Independent/Josh Salmon)

 Josh Salmon

Three vehicles were directly involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon at Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road in Grand Island.

The call came in at 2:38 p.m. According to officer Brad Brooks, the three vehicles were all SUVs. Two adults were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred when one vehicle was stopped to make a turn. Brooks said it was a “chain reaction” when two other vehicles approached, likely unable to stop in time.

He said witnesses reported a fourth vehicle, but that it appears the driver was exercising defensive driving to avoid the accident, then left the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

