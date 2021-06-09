Two injured in three-vehicle accident

Three vehicles were directly involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon at Highway 30 and West Stolley Park Road in Grand Island.

The call came in at 2:38 p.m. According to officer Brad Brooks, the three vehicles were all SUVs. Two adults were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred when one vehicle was stopped to make a turn. Brooks said it was a “chain reaction” when two other vehicles approached, likely unable to stop in time.

He said witnesses reported a fourth vehicle, but that it appears the driver was exercising defensive driving to avoid the accident, then left the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.