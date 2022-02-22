Two new challengers enter Grand Island City Council race

Jack Sheard has filed to run in Ward 1 (northwest Grand Island), while Jodi Moore has filed to run in Ward 4 (north Grand Island).
Ward 1 incumbent Vaughn Minton is not seeking reelection. Moore is running against incumbent Mitch Nickerson, who has served since 2002.
Sheard is a marketing strategist for IdeaBank Marketing in Hastings. He and his wife have been Grand Island residents for 17 years, and his sons both graduated from Grand Island Senior High.
Sheard is a former Grand Island Public Schools marketing director, and said he was inspired to run by his love for Grand Island.
“I’ve always loved Grand Island since we’ve moved here,” he told The Indpendent, “and been involved with a lot of different organizations and been active in the community, and just felt like this was the next thing I should be doing.”
Sheard pursued a Ward 1 seat in 2020, but was defeated by Michelle Fitzke.
“I lost by 130 votes, I think. I was close, and I thought, I still love Grand Island, still want to do this, and decided it was time again,” Sheard said.
Sheard has extensive community involvement. He served on the Leadership Tomorrow board of directors, among others, and currently serves on the Citizens Advisory Review Committee and on the Academies of Grand Island Senior High advisory board.
Sheard believes Grand Island should concentrate on “smart growth.”
“We’re going to continue to grow,” he said, “but we have to take a very high-level look at things and make sure that not only are we adding jobs, but we’re adding people to Grand Island and infrastructure and making sure we’re making smart investments in that growth all the time.”
He added, “As we continue to grow, we need to make sure we’re doing all the little things to support that growth all the way through.”
With that growth is the need to support city departments, Sheard said.
“Making sure we have police and fire to support the community is part of that growth,” he said. “We need to make sure as we grow that we’re staying fully staffed on those departments.”
While quality of life is important, so is recruiting people to Grand Island, Sheard said.
“When I talk to employers, I know they’re struggling to get people to work right now,” he said. “Our low unemployment makes it hard for people to fill their positions. That’s a frustration of the growth we’ve had, in getting businesses here, that maybe we need to take a look at.”
Calls placed to Moore for comment by The Independent weren't returned.
Moore ran previously for a seat in Ward 4 in 2020, but was defeated by incumbent Mike Paulick. She also ran in 2016.
City council election round-up
Five of 10 seats on the Grand Island City Council are up for election in 2022. Of those, three council members have filed for re-election.
Vaughn Minton (Ward 1) and Justin Scott (Ward 5) confirmed with The Independent they are not seeking re-election.
Minton, retired, was appointed to the council in 2012 and has been elected since 2014. Scott, an I.T. director for Hornady Manufacturing, was appointed in November 2019.
In Ward 3, Jason Conley, with the Hall County Department of Corrections, is running for re-election. Conley was elected to his first term in 2018
He is being challenged by Joel Holling, superintendent at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
Maggie Mendoza is running for election in Ward 2. Mendoza, who works for Lincoln NRC Health, was appointed in February 2021, following the resignation of council member Clay Schutz.
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began on Jan. 5. The deadline for incumbents to file concluded on Feb. 15. The deadline for all new city and county candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Grand Island, visit hallcountyne.gov.