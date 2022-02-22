Two new challengers enter Grand Island City Council race

Sheard believes Grand Island should concentrate on “smart growth.”

“We’re going to continue to grow,” he said, “but we have to take a very high-level look at things and make sure that not only are we adding jobs, but we’re adding people to Grand Island and infrastructure and making sure we’re making smart investments in that growth all the time.”

He added, “As we continue to grow, we need to make sure we’re doing all the little things to support that growth all the way through.”

With that growth is the need to support city departments, Sheard said.

“Making sure we have police and fire to support the community is part of that growth,” he said. “We need to make sure as we grow that we’re staying fully staffed on those departments.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While quality of life is important, so is recruiting people to Grand Island, Sheard said.

“When I talk to employers, I know they’re struggling to get people to work right now,” he said. “Our low unemployment makes it hard for people to fill their positions. That’s a frustration of the growth we’ve had, in getting businesses here, that maybe we need to take a look at.”