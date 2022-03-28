 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two nominees sent to Gov. Ricketts for district court seat in Fifth Judicial District

The Judicial Nominating Commission has provided two names for Gov. Pete Ricketts' consideration for the district judge in the Fifth Judicial District.

Timothy P. Matas of Columbus and Jason M. Bergevin of Lincoln have been forwarded. Judge Robert R. Steinke announced his retirement from the post in January, effective early February 2022. He was appointed as Fifth Judicial District Judge by then-Gov. Ben Nelson.

Robert Steinke

The district area consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties. 

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Columbus in Platte County.

