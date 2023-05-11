Police officers Damian McAlevy and Aaron Marquez were recognized for their service at Tuesday's Grand Island City Council meeting. The officers were awarded the Distinguished Service Award for their actions during an investigation.

Before the awards were handed out, Grand Island Police Chief Kevin Denney read the certificates to everyone.

“I think it’s a good opportunity that we occasionally recognize some of the exceptional deeds that our officers do,” said Denney.

Officers McAlevy and Marquez were recommended for the award based on their actions at a crime scene. According to the certificate, officers were dispatched to a report of a person being shot at 1222 S. Locust St., at 1:35 a.m. on March 19.

Being the first to arrive on-scene, McAlevy found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. After Marquez arrived, he and McAlevy removed the man from the vehicle and began to provide medical aid.

Both officers began treating the man’s wounds with a trauma kit Marquez retrieved from his car. The officers also began directing responding officers to preserve the crime scene and search for other victims and the suspect(s).

McAlevy and Marquez continued medical treatment until paramedics arrived, taking the victim to the hospital. The victim is recovering and a suspect was arrested and charged in the incident not long afterward.

McAlevy and Marquez were recommended by the on-scene supervisor, Sergeant Brandon Riley. According to the certificate, Riley said that the officers’ actions and quick thinking go above and beyond a simple lifesaving award.

According to the certificate, the actions of McAlevy and Marquez exemplify the spirit of the Grand Island Police Department by not only preserving life, but preserving the crime scene. The officers also helped with the safety of the community and the successful apprehension of the suspect.

That is why the Officers McAlevy and Marquez have been honored with the Distinguished Service Award.

After Denney spoke, they received bar pins and Mayor Roger Steele presented them with their certificates, saying that the police officers and the department make Grand Island proud.

“To recognize and acknowledge the fact that you preserve life, that you protected us,” said Steele. “What an honor it is to be here. I’m proud to give you this certificate of recognition.”