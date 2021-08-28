Two old State Fair hands meet up

Two longtime veterans of the Nebraska State Fair ran into each other Friday morning.
Allen Beermann, attending his 72nd Nebraska State Fair, was glad to see Joe Hedrick, who’s brought his racing pigs to the fair for at least 25 years.
Hedrick said the two men could tell lots of stories about each other.
When it was suggested that the former Nebraska Secretary of State get a tour of his petting zoo, Hedrick said he didn’t have the time. “But I’ll do it for you,” he said, smiling at Beermann.
The petting zoo is called Hedrick’s Around the World in One Display. In addition to Hedrick’s Racing Pigs, he also offers camel and pony rides.
Hedrick, who lives at Nickerson, Kan., came to Grand Island from the Missouri State Fair. Later, he’ll be taking his six rigs full of animals to the Kansas and Texas state fairs.
The dozen pigs who race around the track have fun names, such as Arnold Snoutsenhogger and Kevin Bacon. The latest is Nancy Pigolosi.
Those names pop into Hedrick’s head while he’s driving down the road, listening to music or the news.
In the petting zoo, fairgoers can see goats, kangaroos, ostriches, African-crested porcupines, water buffalo, emu, zebras and other animals.
Hedrick, who’s known a lot of fair managers during the years, speaks highly of Nebraska’s current executive director, Bill Ogg. “He’s got a track record,” Hedrick said. “He’s good.”
Hedrick also does special events. He supplies the camels and ostriches for the special races at Fonner Park. The next one’s coming up in March.
Beermann, meanwhile, has been a perennial visitor to the Nebraska State Fair since 1946 or ‘47.
He missed one, when he was at basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas. That was in 1967 or ‘68.
Beermann, 81, grew up on a farm in Dakota County. His dad loved the State Fair.
When he was a youngster, Beermann thinks a carnival ride cost a nickel.
Strolling around the fair when he was older, he used to look for story ideas for Tom Allan and Jim Denney of the Omaha World-Herald.
When Kay Orr was governor, Beermann was her regular companion on carnival rides. Orr’s husband, Bill, wasn’t interested.
So Beermann, who had a connection with the carnival operator, took the governor on all sorts of rides. When Orr was having the time of her life riding upside-down, the troopers who made up her security detail weren’t amused, Beermann said.