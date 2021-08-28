Two old State Fair hands meet up

Two longtime veterans of the Nebraska State Fair ran into each other Friday morning.

Allen Beermann, attending his 72nd Nebraska State Fair, was glad to see Joe Hedrick, who’s brought his racing pigs to the fair for at least 25 years.

Hedrick said the two men could tell lots of stories about each other.

When it was suggested that the former Nebraska Secretary of State get a tour of his petting zoo, Hedrick said he didn’t have the time. “But I’ll do it for you,” he said, smiling at Beermann.

The petting zoo is called Hedrick’s Around the World in One Display. In addition to Hedrick’s Racing Pigs, he also offers camel and pony rides.

Hedrick, who lives at Nickerson, Kan., came to Grand Island from the Missouri State Fair. Later, he’ll be taking his six rigs full of animals to the Kansas and Texas state fairs.

The dozen pigs who race around the track have fun names, such as Arnold Snoutsenhogger and Kevin Bacon. The latest is Nancy Pigolosi.

Those names pop into Hedrick’s head while he’s driving down the road, listening to music or the news.