Two options proposed to watershed design plans

Central Platte NRD board members were updated on the Lower Wood River and Elm/Turkey Creek watershed design plans on Thursday.

John Petersen, JEO Project Manager, gave the updates.

In 2021, Central Platte NRD received Watershed Flood Prevention & Operations (WFPO) grant funding from the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The funding was to complete watershed and flood prevention operations plans for the watersheds.

The grant funds 100% of the cost to complete the plans. The initial two-year planning process is to identify projects, such as berms, dams, channel cleanout, bridge and culvert improvements, and by-pass channels that will reduce flood damages and protect lives and infrastructure.

The Lower Wood River Improvement Project is located along the Wood River downstream of Riverdale to the confluence with the Platte River and is focusing on benefiting agricultural areas and the communities of Gibbon, Shelton, Wood River and Alda. There was major flooding in 2019 that impacted those communities.

Petersen said the first alternative is a diversion west of Gibbon. That alternative would move flood water four miles to the Platte River. It would protect an estimated 15,000 agricultural acres and the cities of Gibbon, Shelton and Wood River during high flood events. The cost is estimated at $80-$100 million.

He said the second alternative is a levee system that would outline Gibbon and Wood River to protect homes and town infrastructure. Petersen said this option does not provide much protection for agricultural lands. The cost to build the levees is estimated at $40-$60 million.

He said since both alternatives would have construction costs over $25 million, Congressional approval would be required to develop an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to outline the impact of the proposed projects on the surrounding environment.

The CPNRD Board approved sending an official request to the NRCS for additional funds and an extension to complete the Environmental Impact Statement.

Petersen reported that the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Improvement Project is at 60% design completion.

The project area covers just over 106,000 acres of drainage including the entire Elm Creek Watershed to its confluence with Buffalo Creek south of the Village of Elm Creek and the entire Turkey Creek Watershed flowing north of the Village of Elm Creek, past Odessa, and through the City of Kearney.

Petersen said there is economically feasible project that would benefit the Elm Creek portion of the watershed, however, the Turkey Creek portion has potential alternatives such as tripling the size of the current diversion west of Odessa and constructing a new diversion channel west of Kearney.

In July 2022, the draft plan (90% design completion) will be sent to NRCS for approval. Once the Environmental Assessment is approved, the NRD will decide if it is in the public’s best interest to work with NRCS and other funding agencies to move into design and construction phases.

In other business:

— The board approved an easement with Summit Carbon Solutions to construct a pipeline across NRD property in Merrick County for the Midwest Carbon Express Project. CPNRD will receive $17,277 for the easement that encompasses 2.625 acres.

— The board approved a change to the Platte Valley Industrial Park Agreement to allow Hall County’s portion of the project to change from in-kind contributions to utilizing funds in the amount of $289,517.54 from the American Recovery Plan Act.

— The board approved an application submitted by the City of Lexington for the proposed Lexington Patriot Park and Pond. The 1.4-acre groundwater fed community pond and municipal park would feature an ADA accessible warm water fishery, a walking trail surrounded by native prairie pollinator habitat and an urban forest. In May, the Programs Committee will begin reviewing and consider changes to the ranking priorities for the Urban Conservation Cost Share Program.

— Michael Steele of Ravenna, Mitchell Miller of Kearney, and Ty Swanson of Wood River were approved to receive a CPNRD-Ron Bishop Memorial College Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 per student for the 2022-2023 school year. To be eligible, applicants must be a college junior, college senior, or 5th+ year student seeking a natural resources degree.