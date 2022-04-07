Two Pennsylvania women arrested near Aurora

Two Pennsylvanians who were allegedly in possession of more than 600 controlled pills and a handgun were arrested Tuesday evening by the Nebraska State Patrol on Interstate 80 near Aurora.

The women were inside a Mercedes sedan that allegedly was traveling at more than 100 mph. A trooper observed the car at mile marker 326 at about 6:30 p.m. “During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 500 Oxycodone pills, more than 80 Adderall pills, more than 60 Alprazolam pills, 20 ounces of liquid Codeine and a half pound of marijuana.

The driver, Lydia Newton, 21, of Vanderbilt, Pa., and passenger, Kayla Knabenshue, 22, of Mount Braddock, Pa., were arrested for possession of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other charges.

Newton was cited for no operators’ license and speeding. Both were lodged at Hamilton County Jail.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.