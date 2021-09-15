 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two people injured, dog killed in attack by dogs
0 comments

Two people injured, dog killed in attack by dogs

{{featured_button_text}}

Two dogs bit and injured two people and killed another dog in north-central Grand Island late Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Originally dispatched as a medical call, officers arrived on the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

“Officers observed two very aggressive animals,” Duering said. “They were able to ascertain they had killed one dog and bit two people.”

According to Duering, the situation centered around the area of 13th and Broadwell, and Grand Island Central Catholic School, as officers had to give chase to the two aggressors.

A taser was unsuccessfully deployed. Multiple shots were fired from service weapons, killing one of the dogs. The other was taken by Animal Control without serious injury. The fate of the surviving dog was not yet known, Duering said.

He described the dogs as “medium- to large-sized.” He was not sure of the dogs’ breeds.

Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said the school was put into “lock out” per advice of Grand Island Public Schools.

Engle said during a “lock out” period, “we make sure our exterior doors are locked and no one gets inside or out during that time.”

The lock out lasted about an hour, he said.

Engle noted the school’s doors are locked at all times.

“It was business as usual as far as the school was concerned,” he said.

The extent of the two people’s injuries was not available.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts