Two people injured, dog killed in attack by dogs

Two dogs bit and injured two people and killed another dog in north-central Grand Island late Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.

Originally dispatched as a medical call, officers arrived on the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

“Officers observed two very aggressive animals,” Duering said. “They were able to ascertain they had killed one dog and bit two people.”

According to Duering, the situation centered around the area of 13th and Broadwell, and Grand Island Central Catholic School, as officers had to give chase to the two aggressors.

A taser was unsuccessfully deployed. Multiple shots were fired from service weapons, killing one of the dogs. The other was taken by Animal Control without serious injury. The fate of the surviving dog was not yet known, Duering said.

He described the dogs as “medium- to large-sized.” He was not sure of the dogs’ breeds.

Grand Island Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said the school was put into “lock out” per advice of Grand Island Public Schools.

Engle said during a “lock out” period, “we make sure our exterior doors are locked and no one gets inside or out during that time.”