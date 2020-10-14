Two promoted to fire captains, new engine placed into service at ceremony Tuesday

When Keith Urkoski got the news that he would be promoted to a Grand Island Fire Department captain, he was overwhelmed with emotion.

After working for GIFD for nearly 20 years, and testing for 15 years to be a captain, Urkoski finally achieved his goal. He and Fred Benzel were promoted to fire captains at a pinning ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Fire Station No. 1, 409 E. Fonner Park Road.

“I have been riding as a officer for a long time,” Urkoski said. “I have taken a lot of training courses and, for me, this is the culmination of a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice for my family.”

Benzel, who has worked for GIFD since 2006 and has been testing for seven years to be a captain, called his promotion Tuesday “a relief and exciting.”

“It is a huge honor to be able to serve a crew and take care of a crew,” he said. “That pride and ownership of taking that over is huge to me.”

Fire Chief Cory Schmidt said fire captain positions do not open up very often — about once every four or five years — and that the process to be named a captain is “quite the process.”