Two Pump & Pantries will be close; New store going up near another on South Locust

Next spring, when a person walks out the east door of Boarders Inn and Suites, he’ll be able to make an easy walk to two Pump & Pantries.
On his right will be the newest location, at the corner of Highway 34 and South Locust Street.
On his left will be the long-established Pump & Pantry at the corner of South Locust and Woodland Drive.
The new Pump & Pantry is under construction in front of Comfort Suites and across the street from the South Walmart. It will be a long block away, only two-tenths of a mile, from the current one at 3212 S. Locust.
At this point, company officials don’t know if both stores will continue to operate.
“We’ll kind of see. We haven’t really made up our minds yet,” said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises.
When the new store opens around March, the one at 3212 S. Locust won’t close anytime soon. They’ll “probably leave it open for a while,” Bosselman said.
Pump & Pantry is one of the brands of Bosselman Enterprises.
In the convenience store business, is it unusual for the same company to have two stores so close?
“We generally don’t put them that close together,” Bosselman said. But in the industry, you’ll oftentimes see stores operating in the same area, “just depending upon traffic pattern and things like that.”
The corner of Locust and Highway 34 is an attractive one.
“We bought that some time ago, and (have) just been kind of waiting to get something built there. We just think it’s a really good corner,” Bosselman said.
The area sees a lot of traffic, and it seems like development “keeps moving to the south,” he said.
Bosselman Enterprises thinks the growth will keep moving south. In addition, a lot of vehicles arrive in that area from Interstate 80.
The location under construction is Pump & Pantry’s new prototype. Bosselman believes it’ll “just be a great market for that new development we’re doing there.”
The new store will have a larger footprint, larger islands and a carwash. It also will have expanded food service and a drive-through window.