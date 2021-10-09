Two Pump & Pantries will be close; New store going up near another on South Locust

Next spring, when a person walks out the east door of Boarders Inn and Suites, he’ll be able to make an easy walk to two Pump & Pantries.

On his right will be the newest location, at the corner of Highway 34 and South Locust Street.

On his left will be the long-established Pump & Pantry at the corner of South Locust and Woodland Drive.

The new Pump & Pantry is under construction in front of Comfort Suites and across the street from the South Walmart. It will be a long block away, only two-tenths of a mile, from the current one at 3212 S. Locust.

At this point, company officials don’t know if both stores will continue to operate.

“We’ll kind of see. We haven’t really made up our minds yet,” said Charlie Bosselman, chairman and CEO of Bosselman Enterprises.

When the new store opens around March, the one at 3212 S. Locust won’t close anytime soon. They’ll “probably leave it open for a while,” Bosselman said.

Pump & Pantry is one of the brands of Bosselman Enterprises.

In the convenience store business, is it unusual for the same company to have two stores so close?