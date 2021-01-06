Two resign from their Hall County positions

“She helped me when I came here in 2018, and taught me everything there was about the department,” Peters said. “I know everybody else she has worked with has enjoyed working with her, as well. We’re going to miss her greatly.”

Lancaster said she was not surprised Gibson is moving on.

“I knew it would most likely be short term because you are so very talented,” she said.

Gibson thanked the county commissioners for their kind remarks.

“Working for the county has meant a lot to me,” she said, fighting back tears. “I’ve been able to learn a lot and I’ve been able to do a lot here. I appreciate my time here and the opportunity I’ve had here.”

Gibson was honored by the county in July for creating the COVID-19 tracking dashboard seen on the Central District Health Department homepage throughout the pandemic.

Gibson volunteered to work with CDHD to create the online dashboard that tracks coronavirus cases and statistics for the three-county area.

She also created a separate geo-database for CDHD for tracking COVID-19 cases, aiding in contact tracing efforts and promoting general public health.

Gibson also played a key role during the 2019 floods, creating software on roads that had been closed or damaged, or that were reopening.

