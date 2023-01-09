 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two scrap vehicles at Grand Island YAP Auction damaged in fire

Two vehicles stored at YAP Auction were damaged in a fire at about 12:45 p.m. Friday.

It’s possible that the fire was started accidentally by a homeless person staying inside the cars, said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.

The vehicles were considered scrap metal and hadn’t been started in more than a year and a half, Duering said.

The fire is being investigated as arson, but Duering said the blaze may have been triggered by a heat source used by an individual trying to stay warm.

YAP Auction is at 317 W. Fourth St.

